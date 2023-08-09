 Dramático VIDEO: acribillaron al candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito - LaPatilla.com

Dramático VIDEO: acribillaron al candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito

Former Assembly member and now presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, gestures outside the Attorney General’s Office in Quito on August 8, 2023. Fernando Villavicencio asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate former officials related to the oil sector of the governments of Rafael Correa, Lenín Moreno, and Guillermo Lasso as part of a criminal complaint that he filed on Tuesday. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)

 

 

Un grupo de desconocidos acribillaron en la noche este miércoles al candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito, Ecuador, durante un mitin de campaña.

