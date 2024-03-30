Indigenous community of Anzoátegui State fear being cut off and incommunicado after the collapse of a bridge in eastern Venezuela

Inhabitants of the San Lorenzo indigenous community, located in the Cajigal Municipality, in the west of Anzoátegui State, fear being cut off and incommunicado after the collapse of a bridge that connects them with the San Pablo Parish that neighbors the town.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

Some of those affected indicated that the structure, located over the Güere River, half collapsed and tilted avyear and a half ago and the worrisome inclination stopped cars from passing and only motorcycles cross over the bridge.

“This has been the case since the flooding of the Unare River (October 2022). The mayor’s office and the governor’s office have been notified, but we have been totally ignored,” said Jhonatan Ytriago, who has relatives affected by this situation.

He added that in the indigenous community of San Lorenzo there are approximately 200 families who would be seriously harmed if there is a new surge of the river in the coming rainy season and the bridge ends up giving way and collapsing.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the columns that support the structure are cracked and that is why only motorcycles pass through that section, located near trunk road 14.

“If it finally falls, it would be a crisis for San Lorenzo. The closest hamlets are approximately two hours away on foot, and in cases of emergency it would be a disaster,” he said.

Those affected in this indigenous community reiterated the call to the Chavista mayor of the Cajigal municipality, Nedymar Marcano, as well as Governor Luis José Marcano, to provide a solution before what they fear so much happens.