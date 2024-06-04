Few businesses on Santiago Mariño Avenue in Margarita have survived Venezuela’s crisis

Only 12% of the stores located on Santiago Mariño Avenue, the main comercial thoroughfare on the island of Margarita, have survived the crisis of what used to be the thriving commercial area of the whole state.

Dexcy Guédez / Correspondent lapatilla.com

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Aware of this, Mayor José Antonio González issued Decree 004-2024, which contemplates the exemption of the payment of the municipal tax, which allows saving steps and payments to further open breathing space for businessmen while helping to commercially revive that avenue.

“So far, only 12% of commercial premises are open. This measure that we are taking comes to give impetus and motivation to investors,” he stated.

With this decree, they seek to reactivate the more than 150 stores that have permanently shut their doors.

With this step, Mayor González became a pioneer in all of Venezuela by decreeing Santiago Mariño as a Special Municipal Tax Free Zone.

However, the President of Fedecámaras Nueva Esparta, Jesús Irausquín, believes that it is not enough to encourage those potentially interested in investing in that avenue.

He pointed out that it is necessary to reach agreements with the Seniat and the State’s service companies to forgive the debts, apply a “clean slate”, and thus facilitate investments in that once thriving commercial avenue of Porlamar.