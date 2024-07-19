Private security investigate the attack against Venezuela’s María Corina Machado in Barquisimeto

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

The coordinator of democratic political organization ‘Vente Venezuela’ in Lara State, Carlos Leal, spoke about the attack suffered by the opposition leader María Corina Machado in the Santa Elena urbanization, in Barquisimeto, after her participation this Wednesday afternoon in a campaign event in the city of Guanare in neighboring Portuguesa State.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Leal revealed that these crimes were perpetrated with the complicity of the security officers who surrounded the residential complex.

“This regime feels defeated, they are afraid of losing power, that is why they carry out intimidation, threats and harass the leaders of the democratic opposition,” said Leal.

Among other things, he mentioned that the two SUV’s used by Machado and her team were vandalized, they were covered with oil paint, the engine and brake system fluids were drained, adding that the investigations are being carried out by the security personnel of the urbanization. “Everything indicates that they were following María Corina,” added the local leader.