Anzoátegui State’s Chamber of Commerce in eastern Venezuela reports that most stores are open, but there is little influx of buyers

Wael Raad, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Small Industrialists of Anzoátegui State, assures that this Thursday they reported 90% of retail outlets open and that by this Friday the activation is expected to reach 100%.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“The stores are open, people want to work, what we have noticed is a low influx of buyers, although for this Saturday (August 3rd) we expect the number of clients to increase,” said Raad.

On Monday, July 29th, “the first to open were the stores that sell basic products and pharmacies, gradually other sectors began to join in, some took advantage to take inventory,” said the representative of the Chamber of Commerce.

On the ‘5 de Julio’ Boulevard in Barcelona, there are shops that are open, in some they even display 50% discount offers on selected merchandise, as a strategy to increase sales.