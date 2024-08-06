The number of detainees during Venezuelan post-election protests in Apure State rises to 30

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

The number of people “deprived of liberty” (euphemism for detained) rose to 30 during the protests held this week in this plains state, after the declared results of the Venezuelan presidential elections of July 28th were made known.

lapatilla.com

This was confirmed by Colonel Ramón Cabeza, Secretary of Citizen Security and Commander of the Bolivarian Police of Apure State ,in south western Venezuela. He reported this weekend that after acts of vandalism, disturbance of public order and death threats against leaders of the ruling party, registered in this state on July 28th, 29th and 30th, 30 citizens are currently detained.

“We have fully operational commerce and the productive sector, there is a full supply of fuel and the population can go out to public spaces to recreate. There is a climate of total peace throughout the state of Apure,” said the regional authority.

All those arrested in Apure are adults, they work in different professions or trades, and many of them have relatives outside the country. They are accused of the alleged crimes of terrorism, incitement to hatred, obstruction of public roads and resistance to authority.

Those arrested are in various preventive detention centers throughout the state, such as the Apure State Police, the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc), the command of the Bolivarian National Guard and the Integral Defense Zone (ZODI 31 Apure) and the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim).

Arrest count

Among the cases reported over the weekend is the arrest of María Isabel García, coordinator of the Women’s Volunteers with María Corina and Edmundo (Voluntariado de Mujeres con María Corina y Edmundo) in the town of Elorza. García was detained on Saturday, August 3rd at the ‘Vuelta del Cacho’ checkpoint, located at the entrance to Elorza, in the ‘Rómulo Gallegos’ municipality .

She was then transferred to the Bolivarian National Guard station in Mantecal, in the ‘José Cornelio Muñoz’ municipality. However, the presentation hearing will be held at the Criminal Judicial Circuit in ‘San Fernando de Apure’ capital of the state, as well as all the cases of this type.

This Friday, August 2nd, the leadership of ‘Primero Justicia’ (Justice First) reported that Sebin officials arrested David Villaroel, political leader of the said party of the ‘El Recreo’ parish, San Fernando de Apure. “We demand the immediate release of David and all those detained since July 28th,” they stated.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, July 31st, a registered poll witness identified as Abraham Roberti Rodríguez, a member of the 600K structure in the ‘Los Cocos’ sector of Caramacate in the San Fernando municipality of Apure State, was arbitrarily detained. “They asked him his name and when he assented, they covered his head and took him into custody. The PNB arrested him,” his relatives commented.

Andrés Ascanio Chaparro is also on the list of those detained for this case. His telematic hearing with the special jurisdiction courts for terrorism, based in Caracas, also took place on July 31 at 9:00 am, and in which he was not allowed a private counsel. He was accused of terrorism.

At 12:50 pm on July 30, officers of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) assigned to DCZ-354, arrested Luis Eduardo Herrera Peña, 24 years old.

The capture of Herrera Peña took place in front of ‘Plaza Negro Primero’ in the town of ‘San Juan de Payara’, Pedro Camejo municipality in Apure State, after a WhatsApp post made on July 29th, where the young man appeared calling to go out into the streets to defend the democratic will of the people exercised by the citizens on July 28th.

“The young man was transferred to the Dgcim headquarters in the ZODI-APURE. So far, relatives do not have access to any information about his whereabouts,” revealed the relatives of the detainee. However, according to judicial sources, the records show that he was arrested on July 30th. He was presented this Friday, August 2nd, before the court for the crimes previously mentioned.

Also in prison in San Fernando, capital of Apure state, is citizen Edixon Orozco Martínez, for these same causes and is still awaiting the presentation hearing.

Antony Josué Araujo Herrera, 21, was arrested by officers of the Bolivarian National Police, in his own home in the municipality of Achaguas, on Tuesday, July 30th at approximately 1:30 p.m., after a demonstration that occurred at the entrance of that town.

Official version

In his X account, Gen. J Domingo Hernández Lárez, strategic operational commander of the Fanb Bolivarian NationalArmed Force), reported that on August 2nd, that Fanb personnel in intelligence work for the defense of peace, carried out the arrest of a citizen identified as Yefrin Josué Campos Aragoza, member of the Comanditos, for the commission of the crime of instigation to hatred, after the young man supposedly incited an attempt on the life of Nicolás Maduro.

Ángel Martelo, 21 years old, was arrested in the Santa Inés urbanization, approximately at 3:00 pm on August 2nd, by a commission of Sebin officials, who according to testimony from family members, did not give details on causes for the arrest. “They put him in the truck and took him away without saying a word,” they indicated.

“They are part of the sleeping cells of the “Comanditos de la violencia” (Little Comads for violence, alluding to the ‘Comanditos’ citizen election observer groups) for inciting violence, hatred and destabilization, by premeditatedly publishing images and messages on social networks, purportedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack on the domestic gas complex of the Santa Inés urbanization, San Fernando municipality, Apure State,” wrote the operational Strategic Commander of the FANB on his X account

Situation in border municipalities

In Guasdualito, capital of the ‘José Antonio Páez’ border municipality in Apure State, several citizens are “deprived of liberty”: Anderson de Jesús Castro Barrios, arrested on July 29th and the presentation hearing was held on August 1st, as well as Anthony Alexander Velazco Gutiérrez, Wilson Stiven Vielma Díaz. In this border area, citizens Jennireth Gómez Piña and Francisco David Rodríguez Cabrices are also under police custody.

For his participation in a peaceful march, Edurbely David Pérez Suárez was also arrested on July 30th in Plaza Boyacá in Guasdualito, while a soccer game was taking place. He was accused of terrorism and disturbing public order. He is 24 years old and is a young man with a slight disability, he also has a cyst in his brain and heart complications, for which he requires lifelong medical treatment.

Also in Guasdualito other arrests were made: Jhonathan Josué González Rodríguez, 24 years old, systems engineer; Yercfinzon Emanuel Pérez Sepulveda, 20 years old, student; Eduar José Bastidas, 21 years old, mechanic by profession; José Jean Carlos Páez Ovallos, arrested on July 31st and has already been presented at the Police Coordination Center No. 2 (Guasdualito) detention center.

On August 1st, Alan Sinohed Castro was arrested for terrorism, inciting hatred, obstructing public roads and resisting authority. He is currently being held in the detention cells of the Bolivarian National Guard.