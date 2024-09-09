Monsignor Jorge Aníbal Quintero urged Venezuelans: “Let us not be stunned by silence”

During the High Mass in honor of the “La Virgen del Valle” (Our Lady of the Valley), in Lechería, where more than eight thousand parishioners attended, Monsignor Jorge Aníbal Quintero, pastor of the Diocese of Barcelona, Anzoátegui State, urged Venezuelans “not to be stunned by silence.”

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“Those of us who lead the country in one way or another must seek a path of encounter to unify the people, in these moments of disunity the message of the Virgin Mary must help us find the way out of this crisis” said the highest Catholic authority in the region.

This year, the message of the Virgin of Valle is “Mary, intercessor of the peoples” and so the Monsignor called on “not to lose faith, because Mary, mother of God, is always on the side of her people.”

The festivities in honor of “La Vallita” will culminate on September 15th, when the image returns to its niche in the María Auxiliadora church in Lechería.