Nicolás Maduro hand picks and appoints Wilmer Rodríguez as the new governor of Apure State above Venezuela’s constitution

From the Miraflores Palace on national radio and television “cadena” (lit.chain, unified broadcast), President Nicolás Maduro during the Plenary Session of the Federal Government Council, announced this Tuesday, September 10th, as the appointment of the new acting governor of the state of Apure the engineer Wilmer Rodríguez, 38 years old, who was up to that time was serving as president of Agroflora, a livestock company attached to the Ministry of Popular Power for Productive Agriculture and Lands.

The new governor is a native of the town of Mantecal, José Cornelio Muñoz municipality in the state of Apure.

The new appointment comes after Maduro reassigned the former governor of this plains state, Eduardo Piñate, as the new Minister of Labor on August 27th of this year.

On his Instagram account, the new regional authority thanked the National Government for the trust placed in him to assume this new responsibility.

“Honored by the trust that our president NMM has given us, we humbly assume this commitment, with the firmness and gallantry of the Apure people. We will work together, with and for our people in order to resolve with the participation of all the great challenges in our fields and cities and reach higher levels of prosperity and development,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, at 10:30 am, the Clea will hold the Extraordinary Session of the Delegated Commission of the Legislative Power to receive the letter from the now ex-governor Eduardo Piñate and to declare the absolute absence in the Executive Power in the state of Apure.

According to consulted jurists, said designation in this case was carried out without taking into account the regular channels established in the Law of Election and Removal of State Governors, and articles 5 and 7 of the Bolivarian Constitution of Venezuela.

Given the vacancy left by Piñate, Venezuelan laws establish that Vanessa Celli, Executive Secretary of State, was to assume the post as acting governor.

Next year, regional elections are expected to be held throughout the country, and Wilmer Rodríguez will remain in this new position for the next few months.