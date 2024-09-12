The atypical atmosphere that was experienced at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín in the Venezuela’s football match against Uruguay

A new football (soccer) day was experienced at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín this Tuesday, September 10th, part of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Here the Venezuela’s national team (“Vinotinto”, Burgundy color) faced Uruguay to reach a tie (score 0 to 0), in what was expected to be a different day, of joy and celebration for the people of Monagas and the fans from other regions who went to cheer on the Venezuelan team. Unfortunately, it was nothing like that.

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

In many areas of the city, the day began with a “party” of blackouts which started before 5:00 in the morning, a situation that lasted until after noon. In several areas of Maturín, up to six power failures were recorded during the aforementioned time and it was not until around 2:00 PM in the afternoon when the electrical service apparently stabilized.

Due to the unusual closure of the road entrances to Maturín, those who arrived in private vehicles from other regions of the country had to make a long detour through secondary roads and streets that were not closed to get as close to the sports venue as possible. Unlike previous games, little or nothing was informed beforehand about the parking available for the general public.

From 12:00 noon, the doors of the Monumental Stadium opened to receive fans, personalities and all accredited personnel. Journalists and authorized press personnel had to walk a distance of just over a kilometer and a half under a relentless sun and a temperature of over 45°C (113°F), while for fans the trek was about three kilometers to the stadium, due to the security perimeter that was implemented.

There were at least six security points that people had to pass through before entering the so-called “Jewel of the East,” where attendees were checked to verify that they were not carrying prohibited objects, including the Venezuelan national flag.

¿Qué verga es esta, @FVF_Oficial? ¿Prohibir banderas en un país donde el tricolor nacional siempre ha sido un orgullo? De verdad que los chavistas están decididos a acabar con TODO en esta vaina. pic.twitter.com/KDQ59brkMS — Mr Vinotinto?? (@Mr_Vinotinto) September 10, 2024

Fans expressed their outrage on social media at the prohibition of using the main representative symbol of Venezuelans, describing this action as a new attack on freedom of expression. Others, for their part, questioned the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF), which they described as “a shame” for the restrictive measures implemented.

Esto es insólito: La @FVF_Oficial prohíbe llevar banderas al partido Venezuela – Uruguay en el Monumental de Maturín. ¿Cuál es entonces la ventaja de ser local si los hinchas no pueden aupar a la selección con el principal símbolo nacional, todo por no incomodar a la dictadura? pic.twitter.com/hvDFmnGJx9 — José Gregorio Martínez (@JGMartinez522) September 10, 2024

https://twitter.com/MinervaRam27501/status/1833353414455046631

The restrictions were not only strict for the fans, but also for the media representatives who were informed once inside the stadium that they could not take any kind of photos or interview the fans unless they were far from the security perimeter, that is, three kilometers away.

The limitations also included the radio broadcasters, which were not allowed to use the transmission booths, as had happened in the three previous games against Paraguay, Chile and Ecuador. On this occasion, the few stations authorized to broadcast the game had to settle for broadcasting from the stands, despite the fact that there was ambient noise.

Excessive security

After the embarrassing events that occurred in the last match last November, when the Vinotinto faced its Ecuadorian counterpart, security on this occasion was extreme with officials from different police, military and intelligence bodies, including students from the National Guard School.

According to figures released by the Chavista government of Monagas, the security deployment comprised around 6,500 officers, which surprised many. However, criticism rained down on the FVF due to the prohibitions, mainly the use of the national flag, which those who carried it had to leave at the entrance in order to be allowed to enter the stadium.

Mistreatment of journalists and media

“This has been the worst treatment that press workers have received covering a Vinotinto match,” was the statement of a journalist from the state of Bolívar whose identity we withheld for security reasons.

A group of social communicators and announcers from several radio stations who traveled from all the way from Táchira State also expressed their displeasure at the treatment received by the organizers. In the logistical part, one of the complaints was in relation to hydration, despite the intense heat.

Once the match was over, workers from different media outlets walked another mile and a half under incessant rain, unlike previous games where transportation waited inside the Monumental parking lot.

For the fans, the situation was worse, since at the end of the match they had to walk a very long way, many with children in tow, because there were no transport units for the return of the attendees. People walked along Bella Vista Avenue in the middle of darkness, due to a power outage that affected several sectors adjacent to this important roadway at night and under the rain.

Maturin, aquí saliendo del estadio el vivo ejemplo, SIN LUZ . @MariaCorinaYA que tal nuestro gobernador? Poniendo todo bonito pic.twitter.com/Syfq9FSSZb — MB (@MaritaMoon) September 11, 2024

Gregorio Castañeda, who went with his 8-year-old granddaughter, recounted what he described as an “unpleasant experience”, since the he was sold tickets were directed to different locations, and also the organizers intended to separate him from his minor daughter, so he decided to leave the sports arena, approximately 15 minutes after the match started.

Stadium not so full

Another detail to highlight was that despite the fact that the tickets had been sold out for three weeks, the place was not at its maximum capacity as was expected to happen.

Images of people reselling tickets obtained for free circulated on WhatsApp statuses and social media, and in other cases, they were given to Chavista leaders and “consejos comunales” (community councils) to prevent the spectators from shouting slogans against the regime.

El fútbol en dictadura es lo más triste que existe. Lo que sucedió hoy en Maturín sobrepasó los límites de censura y control social. Ambiente apático y tenso, militarización, entradas regaladas a comunas chavistas que vigilaban cualquier actitud de protesta contra el régimen. — Rafalejov (@rafalejov) September 11, 2024

On Facebook Marketplace, tickets could be purchased for double their usual cost, depending on the location, between 15 and 20 dollars, despite the fact that the back of the ticket indicated that their cost was “REF 0.”

Between the excessive restrictions, censorship and militarization that was experienced in the stadium, this match left a bitter taste in the mouth of the fans. The jubilation, the excitement and the slogans against Nicolás Maduro that were heard in previous Vinotinto games were drowned out in an atmosphere where what reigned was monumental fear.