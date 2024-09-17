Venezuelan parents in Zulia State buy school lists “in parts” due to low purchasing power

Parents and representatives consulted by lapatilla.com stated that a list of supplies for the beginning of the primary or high school year ranges from 80 to 120 dollars. This amount requires buying the school supply list in parts.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

On September 16th, classes began in most private schools in the region, where attendance was low, while in public education they will begin on September 30th.

Due to low purchasing power, Zulians have opted for the well-known school fairs, which offer a discount of up to 30% on school supplies.

In the well-known Grano de Oro hangar in Maracaibo, a school fair is held every year that offers users everything from pencils to school books.

The Mayor’s Office of Maracaibo also activated a school fair, which operates in conjunction with the Feria del Sol (markets where they sell food), and they offer everything necessary for the school year at fairly affordable prices, according to attendees.

Luisa Sulbarrán is the mother of two girls: one 6 years old and the other 13 years old. She went to the school fair that was held in the Juana de Ávila parish in Maracaibo and said that she found affordable prices, and the best thing is that it is close to the comfort of her home.

“The prices are quite good, I would like to buy both lists at once, but I can’t, I don’t have enough money. I earn between 150 and 200 dollars a month and I spend almost 180 dollars on the two lists, so it’s impossible because I have to cover food costs.”

Sulbarrán explained what she will buy at the fair: notebooks, reading books and stationery. For the next two weeks, she explained what she will buy the most important things for her 13-year-old daughter.

Belén Cuadrado has two grandchildren studying primary (gramar) school, and her children are out of the country. She is the children’s representative.

“Thanks to God and to my children who are in Chile, for the second consecutive year my grandchildren can bring all their supplies. Before, they brought what was necessary, and the rest was bought little by little. At this school fair, everything is cheaper, more than in other places where I went,” she said.

This coming Saturday, the Maracaibo Mayor’s School Fair will be held in a parish in the west of Zulia’s capital. It has already been planned to take the fair to other parishes in the city during six consecutive weekends.