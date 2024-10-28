Loss of qualified human resources in Nueva Esparta amps worries Venezuela’s Central University

The Margarita Island campus went from second place ranking after the Capital District. Nueva Esparta state campus fell to 12th place, while the migration of human resources led to a drop close to 20th place, which has raised concerns in academia.

Juan Tineo Malavé, coordinator of the Nueva Esparta program at the Central University of Venezuela, said that they are committed to strengthening human resources, taking into account the particular characteristics of the Nueva Esparta region.

“The situation has really changed for the worse. At this time we were ranked 12th at the national level in qualified human resources, but today, after the entire crisis process that we have been going through, the pandemic process, the emigration of professors out of Venezuela, as well as the deterioration as such of alleges and universities, not only in terms of the physical but in every other sense, that makes us appear now in a terribly negative position in the region,” warned the UCV academic.

He stressed that this forces them to take positions and that is why the interest of the management that the Central University of Venezuela campus Nueva Esparta recently started to open opportunities with the urgency of the case to precisely support this training process of new human resources.

The UCV representative said that one of the diplomas that they will offer very soon is in Sports Management, which is linked precisely to the conviction of that Alma Mater, about the potential that this region has in terms of a modality that they are interested in supporting, such as sports tourism.

“This is sometimes talked about, perhaps in a very casual way, but it must be understood that it is a modality that is capable of generating productive chains in different areas. We are talking about involving different sectors of the economy such as accommodation, beverages, textiles, transportation, in short, a whole range of services that we can offer to the line,” said Tineo Malavé.