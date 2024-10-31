Venezuela’s general lack of electricity paralyzes life in Falcón State

The desire of the people of Falcón is to have stable public services to lead a moderately normal life. Falcón is one of the states hardest hit by the lack of water and the deficiency of electricity.

Daily power outages occur, which no one knows if they are scheduled or not. In addition, the lack of maintenance has caused damage to transformers and causes the failure of transmission lines and break switches. With luck, there are cases in which Corpoelec (State run monopoly) attends to the faults and solves them in the first few days, but there are sectors where families go weeks and even months without electrical service.

Although neighbors call and report failures to Corpoelec offices, they do not receive timely responses. Such is the case of a transmission line that fell in the Aragón alley in the center of Punto Fijo, which left 10 houses without electricity. Even though it was only one line, it took almost two months to repair it and it was done by the staff of the Carirubana mayor’s office after the neighbors made countless calls to Corpoelec.

Also on Millar street with Garcés in Coro, capital of the Falcón State, the neighbors reported that they have been without electricity for 23 days because transformers burnt down. Óscar Mora, a resident of the area, said that although it was 23 days ago, they still have no response about a replacement transformer. They have gone to Corpoelec, the governor’s office and the mayor’s office of Miranda without getting an answer.

Francys Bracho, a resident of Punto Fijo, explained that Corpoelec sends the invoices to the email and pressures them to pay on time, but the service, instead of improving after the “Clean Slate” plan, was a deception.

“They made us sign up for this so they could charge us for a service that doesn’t work. The blackouts are very long, we’ve lost our belongings (electrical appliances) and nobody takes responsibility. In the meantime, a wire or a simple line breaker breaks, and we have to wait weeks for them to come and fix something,” he said.

Likewise, the residents of streets 11, 12 and 13 of Yaracal II on the eastern coast of the state of Falcón, have been without electricity for nine days due to the burning of a transformer. They have also informed the governor and the mayor of the Cacique Manaure municipality, but to date they have not received a response.

On the other hand, for a year, on Bolívar street in Bella Vista, Carirubana municipality, they have had two transformers on the verge of collapse. Jonny García, a resident of the community, reported that for a year the transformers have been leaking oil, staining the neighboring houses and the fear is that they will finally explode or catch fire.

“We are afraid of being left without electricity. We have called Corpoelec to have them inspected, but they have not responded to our call. When they are completely damaged, much less will they show up. That oil has fallen on the houses, fortunately it has not harmed anyone, but it is worrying.”

The different communities that dare to denounce these unfortunate situations only ask that Corpoelec attend to the needs to the same extent that it demands payment for the service.