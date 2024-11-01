Relatives and human rights organizations demand the release of Venezuelan political prisoners in held in Aragua state

Three months after the protests that took place in Venezuela following the announced results of the presidential elections on July 28th, which gave Nicolás Maduro the victory, relatives and human rights organizations demand the release of political prisoners, especially in the state of Aragua, where the number of detainees was significant and were protesters from all around are imprisoned.

The relatives of those detained in Aragua State have denounced that the conditions of confinement are deplorable, with limited access to medical care and restrictions on receiving visitors.

Some relatives have expressed that their loved ones are being subjected to inhuman treatment and that in some cases they have not even been allowed due legal process.

In this regard, human rights organizations have documented the various cases of arbitrary detentions, where some of the detainees have not been formally charged but are still detained.

“The situation of political prisoners in Aragua is extremely worrying. We are facing a scenario of repression where the State criminalizes protest and violates the human rights of detainees by not allowing them weekly visits from their families, transferring them to prisons far from their city and keeping them in overcrowded spaces,” said a lawyer and member of an NGO that provides support to those detained during or after the protests.

Given this scenario, the relatives of the detainees and the organizations that support them reiterate the call to the international community to show solidarity with this situation and urge the administration of Nicolás Maduro to comply with the human rights regulations established in the Constitution and in international treaties.