Leishmaniasis in Venezuela: What is happening in Caripe and why it matters

Characterized by sores on the skin that can become skin ulcers, they can appear in different parts of the body. This ailment affects children, young people, adults and the elderly, leishmaniasis is a disease that has greatly affected the inhabitants of the Caripe municipality, north of the Monagas State.

The upper part of this area of the eastern region is the one with the highest incidence of leishmaniasis cases – 120 in total – according to data provided by health authorities.

According to information provided this Friday, November 1st, by the Sole Health Authority, Yérika Arzolay, in the Caripe municipality this disease is “epidemiologically endemic”.

Although leishmaniasis is found in four regions of the world, in the case of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) explains that it is a zoonotic and vector-borne disease with a complex transmission cycle involving a great diversity of parasites, reservoirs and vectors.

In addition to ulcers that produce the sensation of burning and irritating pain, the affected patient may manifest, in some cases: high fever, difficulty breathing, congestion, runny nose and nosebleeds and difficulty swallowing. In children, symptoms may include cough, diarrhea and vomiting.

Cases of this disease have also been reported in the municipalities of Punceres, Bolívar, Aguasay, Cedeño, Acosta and Piar. However, Caripe is the one that leads with the highest number of cases. A healthcare source from that jurisdiction indicated that 150 cases of leishmaniasis have been recorded so far in the entire state, but that according to the Sole Health Authority it is under control, since a medical team goes every 15 days to “approach the cases.”

The residents of the upper part of Caripe have reported that, to date, the Environmental Health authorities have not carried out fumigation days to eliminate the mosquito that transmits leishmaniasis.

The development time of this disease ranges from 2 to 8 weeks after the bite of the transmitting mosquito and its diagnosis is based on a clinical-epidemiological examination carried out by doctors and inspectors from the Sanitary Dermatology Service. Tests such as PPD and leishmania are applied, which are accompanied by taking blood samples from the edges of the ulcer.

The Sanitary Dermatology Service of Monagas State has considered leishmaniasis as a public health problem, of an endemic nature that re-emerges or tends to increase in many areas “despite the efforts made” due to the lack of information about this disease.

Cases on the rise

In a report offered in August 2023 by the Chavista government of Monagas, it was assured that 37 cases of leishmaniasis had been recorded in the Caripe municipality alone. This shows that this year’s figures have tripled, despite the fact that the Regional Healthcare Directorate claims that they have made “efforts” to prevent cases from continuing to increase.

Given the lack of transparency in obtaining official figures, the total number of registered cases of this disease during the past year is unknown, so only the data released up to the eighth month (August) of 2023 was taken into account.

The representative of the regional government, Yérika Arzolay, has indicated that there are few new cases of leishmaniasis that have been diagnosed, while assuring that all cases are under control.

What is the treatment?

The regional director of epidemiology, Álvaro Chacoa, explained that the treatment for this condition consists of a vaccine called “Leishmaniasis Immunotherapy” that is applied to the patient’s wound. In this case, he indicated that all affected patients have been given the required treatment.

“It is an expensive treatment that is only provided by the Ministry of Health, which is not available in any pharmacy or anywhere else. Although antibiotics can be prescribed to the patient, they do not have as much effect as the injection that is administered monthly or more often depending on the patient’s condition,” explains the specialist.

However, when the patient is at home, he must treat the wounds four or five times a day to prevent them from becoming infected and complicating the condition of the affected person.

The mother of a child – who preferred not to identify herself to avoid stigmatizing her son – said that her 8-year-old son had the disease for about five weeks with “sores” on different parts of his body and during that time she had to constantly treat him. In addition to that, she had to take him to the outpatient clinic located in the town of Teresén, where they treat all people with leishmaniasis, since the main hospital in Caripe itself does not have enough space to treat the number of patients who come when they do the so-called “treatment days.”

Healthcare personnel left to their own devices

A source linked to the healthcare personnel who go to the Caripe Municipality every 15 days, but who preferred not to be identified for fear of reprisals, said that the costs of the last visits to the so-called “Jardín de Oriente” had to be paid by the workers themselves, since the Chavista mayor’s office in charge of the mayor, Dalila Rosillo, has not guaranteed transportation either there or back.

Despite being poorly paid, healthcare workers have had to travel from Maturín to Caripe, the journey of which can take more than three hours by bus. While the fare costs them 200 bolivars each round trip, they hope that the municipal authorities will guarantee the logistics again. Even the residents of Teresén have had to collect donations to prepare breakfast and lunch for them.

Their vocation for their work has made the doctors specializing in epidemiology and sanitary dermatology make efforts to move from the Capital of Monagas (Maturín) to the north of the state, even though the Chavista government does not guarantee them transportation.

Preventive measures

Dr. Marelys Rodríguez, a specialist in sanitary dermatology, recommends that the population take preventive measures to avoid being infected by mosquitoes, such as the use of very fine mesh mosquito nets, as well as repellent creams.

Likewise, she recommends cleaning the surroundings of the houses up to about 100 meters, cutting the bush and eliminating the puddles that serve as mosquito breeding grounds. If you are staying in wooded areas, it is important to wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, since mosquitoes do not bite through clothing.

Leishmaniasis is a challenge facing our Caripe community, but it is also an opportunity to join forces and strengthen our health network. With initiatives such as education and fumigation days, we can move towards a future where this disease is only a memory of the past.