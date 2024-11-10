Women’s Front denounces the 65th oil spill in Venezuela’s Golfete de Coro

A group of women who live in the “Golfete de Coro” (Little Gulf of Coro), in the northwest of Falcón State, denounced once again the serious situation that the fishermen of these towns are experiencing due to the constant oil spills and gas leaks that have been recorded since November 2019.

lapatilla.com

Residents of these region have recorded 65 spills detected from their boats, while fishing. The leaks and spills have caused a decrease in the catch, visible environmental damage that affects fish, mollusks and animals that wash out soiled and soaked in oil to the shores of the beach and also are destroying mangroves and coastal wetlands.

This situation has been denounced since the end of 2019 by the families of fishermen who have asked for an environmental study of the “Golfete de Coro” to find out the damage caused by these spills and to find solutions. They also demand compensation for the affected families.

Although they have had meetings with national and regional government representatives, and also from PDVSA (Venezuela’s government run oil monopoly, Petróleos de Venezuela) and the Ministry of Environment, they have not had the results they expect.

This has led them to block the Falcón-Zulia highway and even retain Pdvsa tankers to demand from the government the attention they need. On this occasion, they made a video to continue the complaint and demand answers to their plight.