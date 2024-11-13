Oil spill in Venezuela’s northern coast reached the shores of Punta Cardón in Falcón State this #12Nov

On the afternoon of November 12th, the coasts of Punta Cardón in the Carirubana municipality of Falcón State, were awash with oil after a crude spill that has been recorded for days in one of Petroleos de Venezuela’s (PDVSA) underwater pipelines.

Residents of the area are not only affected by the dearth of marine species to fish, but also by the oil that reached the shore that soiled boats, nets and work implements.

This oil spill was reported by marine biologist Eduardo Klein, who wrote on his social networks on November 10th, that the spill extends in the Golfete de Coro (Little Gulf of Coro) with slicks several kilometers long that affect Punta Caimán and Punta Maragüey, coastal areas (tidal basins, mangroves and salt marshes) that receive migratory birds, and serve as refuge and food source for them.

This would be the 65th spill recorded in the last five years, since November 2019, spills, both of oil and gas have been recurrent, a situation that has been reported by the inhabitants of the fishing villages throughout the Golfete de Coro.

It was learned that Pdvsa is already aware of the event and this Tuesday sent a commission to the shore of Punta Cardón to assess the damage. It is unknown if they are working on repairing the underwater pipeline, although with the heavy rains it is almost impossible to carry out these tasks.