Jesús Martínez Medina, venezuelan electoral witness imprisoned by chavismo, died in custody

Opposition leader Eduardo Battistini denounced this Wednesday the death of Jesús Manuel Martínez Medina, a musician and electoral witness for democratic party Vente Venezuela who had been in custody in a Chavismo cell for months.

A day after Venezuela’s last presidential election on July 28th, Medina was arrested without a court order by uniformed police officers in his own home, located in the Aragua de Bercelona municipality of Anzoátegui State in eastern Venezuela.

His family and friends had warned on social media that he was in a very delicate state of health due to the lack of timely medical care and other problems caused by chronic ailments he suffered, specifically type II diabetes and a heart condition.

After several weeks of skin abscesses, Martínez Medina was finally transferred to the Luis Razetti hospital in Barcelona, where specialists were frustrated in their task of healing him.

“A few days ago I made a video to denounce the critical health condition of Jesús Manuel Medina, as he was affectionately known, Manolín,” Battistini recalled in a video posted on his X account.

“He was kidnapped by Maduro’s regime, simply for having been an electoral witness for Edmundo González on July 28th. Today his relatives tell me that he died and that he died in state custody,” confirmed the leader of Primero Justicia (PJ) in exile.

Battistini stressed that this is “another victim of Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which puts not only his family in mourning, but all Venezuelans. How long will we as Venezuelans have to continue suffering the loss of loved ones, fighters, friends, simply because of a regime that clings to power at any cost?”

Finally, he sent words of encouragement to Medina’s family and friends.

