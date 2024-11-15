Recordings prove that Venezuelan journalist Ana Guaita Barreto is not a “terrorist”

Recordings collected by family members and friends prove that the journalist who contributes to La Patilla, Ana Guaita Barreto, is not a “terrorist”, a charge for which she has been charged in Maduro’s regime courts in Venezuela.

“Ana Carolina Guaita Barreto is innocent and we continue to demonstrate to public opinion and justice organisms irrefutable evidence of her innocence,” her mother commented in a recording about the electoral protests that occurred on Monday, July 29th, which Guaita covered in the state of La Guaira the day after the election.

“In this video we can see the moment of the collapse of the statue of Hugo Chavez and the time (stamp) can be seen in the lower left corner, it is 7:50 P.M. on the night of July 29th and the journalist is not there, and she is not there for a very simple reason, because approximately at that same time, four kilometers away, she was on the main street of ‘El Rincón’, in front of the blocks of ‘Villa Chá’, reporting the incidents of the protests to the digital portal La Patilla,” he said.

In the audiovisual material, Guaita comments: “Friends of La Patilla, when it is exactly 8:12 P.M. minutes at night, we are in the ‘Las Perlas’ sector of the Maiquetía parish, where this is currently the atmosphere that exists, people are coming down from the hills so as not to maintain the protest against the electoral results of last July 28th.

We will continue reporting for La Patilla.”

Later, the reporter went to the area surrounding the Maiquetía church to cover the peaceful protest of the neighbours “which was interrupted by the arrival of people with a violent attitude that she questioned.”

In front of some hooded men who burned a road safety module in the area, Guaita replied: “We are not like that! Damn, okay, let’s keep a cool head, daddy.”

However, the subjects ignored the reporter’s plea and carried out their vandalism.