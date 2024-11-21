The presence of invasive coral in Venezuelan waters in western Anzoátegui State is a cause for concern

The invasive coral Unomia Stolonifera continues to gain ground in Venezuelan coastal waters, specifically in the eastern coastal areas.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Mariano Oñoro, Coordinator of the Unomia Project, reported through social networks the presence of this species in the aquatic jurisdiction of the western state of Anzoátegui.

“Unfortunately we confirmed the presence of the invasive coral Unomia Stolonifera in ‘Las Isletas de Puerto Píritu’ (Peñalver municipality), and in the ‘Isla de Tierra sector’,” the spokesperson indicated through a video posted on Instagram.

He added that during the tour of the area they were accompanied by officials from the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA) and personnel from the Socialist Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INSOPESCA).

He commented that they also took some samples to send to the different teams that are investigating and studying the biology of the invasive coral.

Concern

It is worth remembering that a couple of years ago, the people from the Unomia Project and other environmental experts began to strongly raise their voices of concern about the great expansion of the Unomia coral.

According to specialists, the species already occupied around 80% of the Mochima National Park, located between the states of Anzoátegui and Sucre, in addition to the coastal areas of other states in the country.