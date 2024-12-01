Relatives of post-election prisoners invite Venezuelans to join the national vigil for their liberation and well-being

In an emotional call for solidarity and justice, the mothers and relatives of those detained after Venezuela’s election in the Aragua Penitentiary Center, known as Tocorón, call on citizens to join the great national vigil that will take place this Sunday, December 1st, in the city of Caracas and that will be replicated internationally.

This initiative seeks to demand the release of political prisoners detained after the recent presidential elections, to make visible the inhumane conditions that inmates face, and to send them a message that they are not alone.

“Our children, husbands and brothers are not numbers, they are human beings who are being subjected to mistreatment and undignified conditions. With this vigil we want to put a face to each one of them, and remind the country that this fight is not only ours, it is for all Venezuelans,” said the mother of one of the detainees.

She also indicated that the objective is also to demand the release of all those detained after the elections and subsequent protests so that they can return to their homes before the Christmas holidays.

“We want the world to know what is happening in Venezuelan prisons. This is not a political act, it is a human act. We are hurt by every injustice, every mistreatment and we will not rest until justice is done,” added the sister of another detainee.