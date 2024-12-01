Venezuela’s International Tourism Fair failed to end the blackouts in Táchira State

Inhabitants of the southern part of Táchira State in western Venezuela, have been without electrical power for more than 18 hours and so far there has been no response from any government agency despite being one of the most important agricultural producing areas in the country. This occurs in the middle of the Venezuelan International Tourism Fair (Fitven) being held in Táchira State.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

By Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Although the upper part of the city of San Cristóbal has undergone some paving and lighting work in recent weeks, the reality in the popular communities and in the interior of the state of Táchira has not changed, as the chaos of public services continues.

The milk, cheese and meat producing towns of El Milagro, San Joaquín de Navay, La Pedrera, Kilómetro 22 and neighboring La Lengüeta sector of Barinas State, have been without power for more than 18 continuous hours.

This situation is also taking place in the middle of the meeting of Tourism Ministers and parallel meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, (Alba-TCP), all within the framework of Fitven, which is taking place at the El Tamá Hotel in San Cristóbal.

It should be noted that during the days of the event, a large security deployment was appreciated, so the inhabitants of Táchira hope that these measures will be maintained and that the asphalt will also reach the principal, main and rural roads, where serious edge failures and collapses are recorded in large sections of the roads throughout the state.