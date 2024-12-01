Venezuela’s opposition party, Voluntad Popular, in Barinas State demands the release of Freddy Superlano after four months in El Helicoide

This Saturday, November 30th, the democratic opposition political organization ‘Voluntad Popular’ of Barinas State, spoke out for the freedom of the national leader Freddy Superlano, after four months of having been deprived of his rights without any justification.

In a communique sent to lapatilla.com, the political party referred to the torture that the Maduro regime has been applying to Superlano’s family, not allowing them visits or the right to a defense before the courts.

“His wife Aurora de Superlano, his mother Marlene Salinas, and his daughters are suffering moments of terror because of Maduro’s revenge against those who promote democracy and freedom for the Venezuelan people,” the document states.

They know that the leader is being held in the infamous torture center ‘El Helicoide’, “the most dangerous torture center in Latin America,” but they are not sure of his health status, which means a violation of his rights.

“We are in the 21st century, there is no slavery and no one owns anyone, people were born to live in freedom, happy and in peace,” are excerpts from the document issued by Voluntad Popular.