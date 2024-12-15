Salary increase must be a priority in Venezuela’s economic agenda for 2025

Councilwoman Ana Colina, President of the Tourism and Recreation Commission of the Municipal Council of Caroní, in Bolívar State, made an urgent call to the National Executive and the National Assembly to make adjustments to the minimum wage of all Venezuelans.

By: Pableysa Ostos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Colina highlighted the need to dignify workers’ income and guarantee a better quality of life.

“Despite the decline in inflation during 2024, Venezuelans’ incomes are still below the cost of the basic food basket, which drives many to look for other options, to leave their formal jobs or to emigrate,” Colina said.

She considered it positive that in the new national budget, more than 70% is for social investment and hopes that this includes the dignification of the national basic salary.

Healthcare in a coma

Likewise, she called on the Ministers of Health and Finance, and the Governor of Bolívar State, Ángel Marcano, to provide hospitals and health modules with the necessary supplies, including medicines, traumatology equipment, neurosurgery, mammograms and CT scanners.

“It is worth noting that in Caroní, the ‘Evaristo Rodríguez’ module is in excellent human and structural conditions, an example to follow in all the modules of the municipality, as well as the ‘Las Amazonas’ healthcare center, both dependent on the mayor’s office, which provide a quality service,” said the mayor.

However, she claims that there is a lack of medicines to supply patients without resources, who are part of a high statistic due to the salary issue.

“It is time to take advantage of all the available resources to equip our medical centers and put them completely at the service of the community, and that it does not continue to be an ordeal to keep our patients in public centers,” she declared through the press release.

She also requested that the VEN 911 emergency service be equipped with ambulances, a helicopter and medicines to attend to emergencies efficiently.

Legislative plan

In the Tourism and Recreation Commission, Councilwoman Ana Colina has been promoting a legislative plan together with external advisors for the submission of ordinance projects that cover five aspects.

“As citizens and from the local legislative palace, we continue to promote the creation of bicycle lanes, as well as shelters for motorcycles, among other projects that we advance to have a city worthy to live in,” said Colina.

The bicycle lane ordinance has already been through several government entities and its enactment is in the final stage after finalizing details to move forward in favor to admission and approval in the first discussion in the municipal chamber.

She recalls that among the projects is the school police. This legal instrument and institution will have as its goal the prevention of the commission of crimes within school units.

Likewise, Colina highlights the importance of promoting values for a healthy society within the project ‘Por la Vida y la Familia’ (For Life and Family).

“A whole multidisciplinary team is required to minimize child abuse statistics, for ‘Zero mistreatment’ and ‘Zero abandonment’. This is the goal for the family element, for the mental health and the healthy development of the personality of the child and the adolescent,” she said.

The parliamentary commission continues to work on the four ordinances of the legislative plan: tourism and recreation ordinance; ordinance for life and family; bicycle lanes; and the city chronicler.

Citizen responsibility

Among other aspects, the councilor urged drivers to be more aware and respect traffic laws, as well as to make proper use of public spaces.

“It is not conceivable that we continue to fill the streets with informal businesses (street peddlers), and in this we urge the citizen mayor to generate public policies together to organize and encourage formal commerce, through financing and other benefits, especially the tourism sector,” she added.

For Ana Colina, a livable Ciudad Guayana requires addressing all these demands of the communities that have entrusted the municipal administration with the solution of these problems.

“We call on citizens to participate with their opinions in the creation of these ordinances that will facilitate many socioeconomic processes in the municipality, because when it is about the city, there is no distinction or partisan colors,” said Colina.