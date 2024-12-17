Venezuelan political prisoner Osgual González died imprisoned in Tocuyito: the third death after the post-election protests

Osgual Alexander González Pérez, 43, died this Monday, December 16th, at the Tocuyito Judicial Internment Center in Carabobo State. His relatives confirmed the news to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory.

By lapatilla.com

González Pérez was arrested in Lara State on August 1st in the context of post-election protests that sprouted all over the country.

According to the information published by the OVP, the deceased was arrested along with his 19-year-old son and both were transferred to the Tocuyito Judicial Internment Center in Carabobo State.

Osgual showed signs of deep depression during the first days of confinement and during the month of December he was hospitalized after suffering from kidney colic, but according to what was reported by the NGO “Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones” (OVP, Venezuelan Prison Observatory), he suffered from hepatitis.

It is important to note that his loved ones reported that medical attention was persistently delayed, in addition to the fact that they were not given prompt and accurate information about the health condition of the detainee.

A video is circulating on social media in which the relatives receive the news at the doors of this prison and desperately demanded that they be allowed to see Osgual.

In the last 72 hours, this is the second death recorded within the Tocuyito prison, bringing to three the number of political prisoners who died in Venezuela between November and December.

For this reason, the OVP demands an exhaustive, impartial and immediate investigation, emphasizing that the lives of the people in custody are by law the sole responsibility of the Venezuelan State.