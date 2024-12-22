Seven venezuelan teenagers detained after the post-election widespread protests were released in Cumaná

After 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, seven teenagers who remained detained at the Sucre State Police headquarters in Cumaná were released.

Víctor Federico González / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The youngsters were arrested on July 29th, and it was learned that they were placed under a regime of presentation every 30 days in Caracas (800 kms, 500 miles, away from their homes), a ban on leaving the country, declaring to the press, and participating in any political organization, among other citizens rights.

Carlos Castillo, Edgar Ratia, Richard Evaristo, Ángel González, Samuel Montaño, Daniel Salazar and Leonard Rodríguez are the names of the group of young boys who were detained for 145 days. It transpired that during this time they were not allowed access to a private defense or counsel.

It is worth mentioning that their relatives and loved ones hope that the precautionary measures (restricted liberty and curtailment of basic rights) for peacefully protesting imposed on these children can be lifted in their entirety.