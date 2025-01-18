Foro Penal last counted 1,687 political prisoners in Venezuela

The NGO “Foro Penal” reported this Friday that in Venezuela after the releases of the last few weeks there are 1,687 political prisoners left incarcerated in its latest report.

By lapatilla.com

We have registered and qualified the largest number of prisoners for political reasons known in Venezuela, at least in the 21st century. We continue to receive and register detainees.

Foro Penal currently has 1,683 adults and 4 adolescents between the ages of 14 and 17 as political prisoners, most of them arrested in the context of protests against the official result of the presidential elections of July 28th, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) granted, without publishing the official records, the reelection to Nicolás Maduro.

Total number of political prisoners in Venezuela

Up to last week the list can be disaggregated as follows: Men, 1474; Women, 213 Civilians, 1525; Military, 162; Adults, 1683; Adolescents, 4. Of these: 90 are Incarcerated; 100 have been released; 145 have been Convicted; 1542 * remain Unconvicted. The whereabouts of 43 are unknown.

History of political arrests in Venezuela: Political arrests (arrests) from 2014 to date: 18,237. People still subjected to arbitrary restrictive measures on their freedom: more than 9,000.

NOTE: political prisoners include people who remain deprived of their liberty. It does not yet include all those who have been arrested and released or are held under short-term detention (48 hrs).