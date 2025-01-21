Was there another explosion at the Muscar gas plant in eastern Venezuela? This is what is known (VIDEO)

Since the night of this Sunday, January 19th, videos have been circulating through the social network X, as well as through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, about an allegedly new explosion at the Muscar Gas Complex, located in Punta de Mata, in west of Monagas State in eastern Venezuela.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

The lapatilla.com team has consulted several security sources, as well as inside sources from the oil industry, which have all reported that this explosion did not occur.

According to the information obtained by this medium, there was only one fire in one of the pits, which was already controlled in a short time by the firefighters of Pdvsa (Venezuela’s government oil monopoly) and the State.

Several media outlets have echoed the news, citing regional media, but when inquiring in each of these, there is no information regarding the alleged accident.

This false news has generated alarm among citizens, who have fresh in their memory what happened on November 11th, 2024 when a huge explosion occurred at the Gas Compression Plant, the consequences of which still persist in several states of the country, where the shortage of domestic gas continues.

Concern also arises from the impact that the accident had on the electricity supply, which mainly affected the inhabitants of the state of Nueva Esparta, which was one of the most affected, due to the very long hours without electrical service.

However, to date there has been no statement from the management of Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. to clarify what happened.