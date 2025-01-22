The EU demands release of political prisoners in Venezuela, including european citizens

The European Union (EU) demanded on Tuesday the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela, including European citizens who have been arbitrarily detained by Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

By: Monitoreamos

“The persecution of the democratic opposition and members of civil society is worsening in Venezuela. The intimidation tactic has now been extended to their families. What wrong have they done? They are simply defending their freedoms, they are defending democracy in their country,” denounced the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius.

During a hearing before the European Parliament, Kubilius condemned “the arbitrary detention of at least 2,500 citizens, including several citizens of the European Union. All political prisoners must be released unconditionally,” he demanded.

The European Commissioner highlighted “the courage” of election winner, Edmundo González Urrutia, and the democratic opposition leader María Corina Machado, and reiterated that “the EU is firmly in solidarity with Venezuela in order to ensure that human rights are respected.”

Kubilius stated that “last year, on July 28th, millions of Venezuelans peacefully used their right to vote expressing their desire for democratic change in the country” and that “according to copies of the official records (actas) that are available, Edmundo González Urrutia obtained a large majority of votes.”