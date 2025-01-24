Without commercial flights and the Angostura Bridge closed, tourism languishes in southern Venezuela

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Chamber of Tourism of Bolívar State in souther Venezuela denounced the lack of air and road connectivity in Ciudad Bolívar. Capital of Bolívar State.

By Pableysa Ostos/Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

They both made an urgent call to government authorities and national airlines, because there is an urgent need to implement direct commercial flights to the capital of the state of Bolívar.

This request not only responds to a pressing need for connectivity, but is also key to promoting economic and tourism activity in the region.

Julio Díaz, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Bolívar State, pointed out that despite being the capital of the state, a region rich in natural resources, culture and beauty, it currently does not have direct commercial flights to anywhere in the rest of the country.

“This situation not only limits the mobility of its inhabitants, but also slows down the development of key economic activities such as trade, tourism and business investment,” he said through a press release.

Isolated region

They added that air connectivity is a fundamental pillar for the sustainable development of any region.

Without it, the access of national and international tourists is severely restricted, which thus negatively impacts the local economy.

In addition, the difficulties in transporting goods and mobilizing entrepreneurs and investors significantly reduce business and growth opportunities.

This affects tourism

For his part, Joao Mourato, President of the Chamber of Tourism of Bolívar State, pointed out that the tourism sector not only generates income from the arrival of visitors, but also promotes the creation of jobs in sectors such as hotels, gastronomy, transportation and services.

“Implementing direct flights would be a fundamental step to boost this industry, which in turn is on its way to becoming an engine of economic development for the entire region,” said the trade union leader.

Bolívar’s economic development is also linked to its ability to attract investments and facilitate trade.

Direct flights will not only benefit tourism, but will also open new opportunities for the transportation of goods, the holding of business events and the arrival of investors interested in exploring the potential of the region.

Enabling the bridge

Both union leaders emphasized that one cannot talk about connectivity without addressing the current situation of the Angostura Bridge, an emblematic and fundamental structure for land communication of the state of Bolívar with the rest of the nation.

They are asking for clear and updated information on the repair and maintenance plans for this bridge, whose operation is vital for trade and the mobility of the population.

The Angostura Bridge not only connects the communities of the region, but also plays a crucial role in the transportation of goods and travelers.

“We know that its proper maintenance is essential to ensure that the road infrastructure is up to the needs of economic and tourist development of the state,” said Díaz.

“It is time to work on achieving this objective so that our region has the necessary infrastructure for its development. Air and road connectivity are more than just means of transportation: they are strategic tools to build a prosperous and sustainable future. Addressing these needs is not only a request from the citizens and the productive sector, but also an investment in the progress of the entire state of Bolívar,” added Mourato.

They urged government authorities, civil aviation agencies and airlines to consider implementing direct commercial flights to Ciudad Bolívar and also asked the responsible entities to provide detailed information on the progress in the repair of the Angostura Bridge.

From Maiquetía to Canaima

Gilberto Almarza, former president of the Chamber of Tourism in Bolívar, highlighted the importance of reactivating flights from Maiquetía (Caracs´airport) to Ciudad Bolívar and from Ciudad Bolívar to Canaima National Park.

“All that fleet of small private planes that were there, was what gave the commercial movement to Ciudad Bolívar, and not only the hotel activity, because people arrived and stayed a few nights in Ciudad Bolívar until they left for Canaima.”

He also commented that tourists returning to the capital of Bolívar “the same thing happened: they stayed in hotels and also took tours of Ciudad Bolívar itself and the gastronomic part, they moved a lot at that time. So, that is the idea of flights coming from Maiquetía or another area (of the country) to Ciudad Bolívar,” added Almarza.

He emphasizes that there are undoubtedly several economic benefits and they have a great impact on the population and the region.

“The occupancy rate in Ciudad Bolívar is very low, with a regular flight like this it would increase, and the commercial and gastronomic sector would benefit. This would boost the entire Ciudad Bolívar area, not only the flights as such, but everything that implies the economic development that can be boosted by this.”

Bolívar is an island

Regarding the bridge, he emphasizes that this infrastructure is undoubtedly essential for Ciudad Bolívar.

“Without the bridge, the city is practically an island, and all the towns that are close to Ciudad Bolívar are also greatly affected.”

He recalled that Ciudad Bolívar is the capital of Bolívar, the largest state in Venezuela, and if land connectivity is limited and it does not have air connectivity, the economic development of the region is an utopia.

“So, what are we talking about? Well, that the capital of a state is practically isolated from the rest of Venezuela,” said the expert.

He added that “it is very important that the state capital is given the importance it needs and deserves for many reasons: for its history, its traditions and for being the capital of the largest state in Venezuela.”