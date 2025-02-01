Freed from Maduro’s regime: six american hostages return home

Six Americans who had been kidnapped by Venezuela in recent months, were released by the Chavista regime, after Nicolás Maduro met on Friday with President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell.

By lapatilla.com

President Trump himself and his envoy for special missions, Grenell, were the ones who announced the release of the six men held hostage through their social network accounts.

Later, Grenell published a photo of the six Americans aboard a flight heading back to the United States and their subsequent arrival on American soil.

“We are home. God bless these Americans,” the official wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a photograph where he is seen getting off the plane with the freed hostages.

The White House, which reiterated on Friday that it does not recognize Maduro as president, previously clarified that Grenell’s mission in Venezuela was “very specific” and aimed to obtain the release of American citizens detained in Venezuelan prisons, as well as to get Caracas to accept deportation flights for undocumented migrants.