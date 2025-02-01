Sebin raids home of Vente Venezuela coordinator in Bolívar

On the morning of this Friday, January 31st, 2025, hooded officials of the Bolivarian Military Intelligence Service (Sebin, Venezuela’s political police) carried out a raid and seized the property in the home of the regional coordinator of Vente Venezuela in Bolívar State in southern Venezuela, Douglas Rodríguez, located in the urbanization “Villa Alianza” , Sapoama Street, No. 43, in Puerto Ordaz.

By: Pableysa Ostos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to what was informed by relatives, the procedure was carried out without a search warrant signed by a judge.

“Once inside the residence, where only Rodríguez’s elderly mother and the domestic worker were present, the heavily armed agents began to search and ransack the house, inch by inch, taking away all electronic equipment, cell phones and other valuable objects not yet quantified. In addition to the two vehicles,” they denounced.

The officers took the adjacent streets and closed access to the neighborhood, not allowing any of its inhabitants to enter or leave.

Douglas Rodríguez has been in hiding for a year when on January 23rd, 2024, officers of said police force tried to arrest him, after an emblematic political rally carried out that day by the democratic opposition in the Alta Vista sector, in Puerto Ordaz.

His prompt reaction and the support of Vente militants who were at the doors of the College of Engineers of Ciudad Guayana, prevented his kidnapping.