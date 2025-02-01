Venezuela’s president elect, Edmundo González, was received with honors in Peru by the Dina Boluarte

The president-elect of Venezuela, Edmundo González, was received this Wednesday by President Dina Boluarte at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, where he continues his Latin American tour to gather support for his victory at the polls.

lapatilla.com

“We are already at the Government Palace of Peru, with our hostess, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte,” González commented on social media after his arrival.

Hours earlier, Boluarte’s office had issued a brief statement to welcome the Venezuelan opposition leader.

“Peru welcomes the president-elect of Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, and salutes his leadership and unwavering fight for the recovery of democratic institutions in Venezuela. With this visit, Peru reaffirms its commitment to the defense of human rights and the guarantee and protection of the fundamental freedoms of the Venezuelan people,” the text stated.

After the protocol photographs, González held a bilateral meeting with Boluarte.

It is also expected that the Venezuelan president-elect will receive warm support from his thousands of compatriots in Lima, one of the many destinations where they have sought to build a better quality of life after fleeing the excesses of Nicolás Maduro.