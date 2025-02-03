Venezuela’s president elect, Edmundo González, returns to Panama as Marco Rubio visits

Venezuelan decratic opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia is expected to return to Panama on Friday night, a source close to the Venezuelan opposition in the Central American country told EFE, a trip that also coincides with the visit on Saturday of the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who begins a regional tour.

“In theory (Edmundo) is arriving today at around 08:30 at night (local time, 1.30 GMT on Saturday), that is what we know,” the source told EFE, who asked to remain anonymous.

Shortly before, the local newspaper “La Estrella de Panamá” had announced González Urrutia’s trip, which he said he was returning tonight to Panama City, where he had already been at the beginning of January, returning from Peru, the last stop on a tour that had also taken him in recent weeks to Ecuador, Argentina, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Costa Rica and the United States.

