Public health centers in Lara collapse due to lack of supplies

Relatives of patients in public hospitals in Lara State have denounced severe shortages in medicines and supplies, alleging that when the patient is admitted, the staff gives them a list for everything required, as happens in most other states around the country.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

This was denounced by a citizen identified as Rafael Rodríguez, a supporter of Chavismo in Barquisimeto, who has a relative confined in the Luis Gómez López Hospital, who denounced the lack of human albumin and, moved by the annoyance, transmitted a message through an instant messaging application.

He commented and rejected the situation of the healthcare centers in Lara, where they have to bring the syringes to be able to receive care. He also indicated that when requesting albumin from the hospital, they were asked for a series of requirements so that the medicine could be sent from the city of Caracas (400 km, 250 miles away).

“What is happening with the issue of public hospitals in the state of Lara?” asked the citizen, who added that at the time of admission they receive a list that includes even the laboratory tests.

He mentioned that the estimate of a bottle of human albumin is approximately 300 and 400 dollars, while inviting the authorities to visit to the surroundings of public hospitals and see how people cry from helplessness at not being able to afford the long lists of supplies, medicines and tests that they request. “We have to buy everything, until when will this situation last,” condemned Rodriguez.

He ended by asking the government at all levels to review the policies of the healthcare centers in Lara State and verify the operation and in this way know what is really happening and solve the serious problems in the health system of the region.